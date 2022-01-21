Community supports police chief through a battle with cancer

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- The La Crescent Girls Basketball team raised thousands of dollars in support of the city's police chief.
After learning that the La Crescent Police Chief Doug Stavenau was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a form of cancer that targets plasma cells, the girl's basketball team wanted to support the Stavenau family.
The team has been asking for donations around town, holding miniature games during halftimes and during Thursday and Friday's game they held a jersey raffle.
"With Doug being our police chief, he's the exact kind of guy you want leading the community," La Crescent Girls Basketball Head Coach Victoria Larson said. "When this information came out it was almost blinding because you don't think bad things should happen to good people."
The team originally hadn't set a goal for the fundraiser but as the community kept contributing they set an end goal of $10,000.
As of January 20, over $8,000 has been raised.
Donations can be made by contacting them through the La Crescent Girls Basketball Team's Facebook Page.