Concert series coming to Onalaska's Dash-Park this summer

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A summer concert series is returning to Dash-Park in Onalaska starting in June.
The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club hosts the free concerts every Tuesday evening from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the park.
"We try to create a band line-up with a variety of musical styles mixing local favorites with newer bands that haven't yet played our venue," said co-chair Dan Stevens. "Our goal is to have the best experience possible for our concert-goers. We're really excited to kick off the summer with Tom Wopat."
He's best known as Luke Duke from 'The Dukes of Hazard' although his musical career includes time on Broadway.
Stevens said that the General Lee might even make an appearance. "How cool is that?," he said.
Wopat's performance is on June 7.
Here's the rest of the Great River Sound concert series line-up:
- June 14 - TUGG
- June 21 - Crooked Willow
- June 28 - Tequila Brothers
- July 5 - 1AChord
- July 12 - Tommy Bentz
- July 19 - The Flyin' A's
- July 26 - Amanda Grace
- August 2 - Sal and Dean
- August 9 - Gregg Hall
- August 16 - Ryan Howe
- August 23 - Andy Hughes & the Mighty Few and The Lake Effect
- August 30 - String Ties
Donations from concert-goers helps community projects supported by the Hilltopper Rotary. This year, they are doing improvements to Sunny the Sunfish and working with Centering Onalaska. They provide seasonal decorations including hanging flower baskets around the downtown area.