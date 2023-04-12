'Conductor Wannabe' candidate prepares to host fundraiser for non-profit

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - As part of La Crosse Symphony Orchestra's Conductor Wannabe contest, Tammy Fisher prepares for her fundraising event on Friday.
Conductor candidates choose a non-profit to raise money for. For every $2, the candidate receives one vote towards directing the musical ensemble this spring.
From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Fisher will be fundraising at Elmaro Vineyard in Trempealeau. Part of the proceeds will go to the Symphony Orchestra as well as St. Clare's Health Mission.
Fisher, who directs the marching band at UW-La Crosse, says music has always been her passion.
"I think having the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra here in the Coulee Region just brings an extra value to our community," said Fisher.
Five other candidates are also seeking the two Conductor Wannabe positions, including: Terry Bauer, Clara Gelatt, Bill LaRue, Vicki Markussen, and Brad Weber.
To vote for the candidates, visit LaCrosseSymphony.org.
Voting ends May 1.