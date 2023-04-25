Consumer confidence worsened in April as Americans became pessimistic about jobs

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Grant, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Flows on the Mississippi river continue to be dangerously high with
levels rarely seen historically. The amount of water flowing through
the region is peaking this week and already cresting north of
Winona, Minnesota.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 100 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90. La Fond Street on French Island is closed.
Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter, playground,
and ball parks in Copeland Park are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 15.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Consumer confidence worsened in April as Americans became pessimistic about jobs

  • Updated
  • 0
Consumer confidence worsened in April as Americans became pessimistic about jobs

US consumer confidence worsened in April. Pictured is a shopper in the SoHo neighborhood of New York, on March 22.

 Angus Mordant/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US consumer confidence worsened in April as Americans become more pessimistic about the job market.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index, which measures attitudes toward the economy and the job market, fell to 101.3 in April, down from 104 in March. The business group's measure of economic expectations fell in April and has remained below a threshold "associated with a recession within the next year" for every month since February 2022, with the exception of an uptick in December.

Consumer attitudes have held steady since the turbulence in the banking industry last month, but high inflation and economic uncertainty have continued to weigh on consumers.

"Consumers became more pessimistic about the outlook for both business conditions and labor markets," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior director of economics at The Conference Board, in a statement accompanying the data. "Compared to last month, fewer households expect business conditions to improve and more expect worsening of conditions in the next six months. They also expect fewer jobs to be available over the short term."

That matches government figures showing the labor market has begun to show some cracks. Employers added 236,000 jobs in March, the smallest gain in two years, and job openings fell below 10 million for the first time since May 2021. Large companies have continued to announce layoffs, such as 3M, which announced on Tuesday that it is cutting 6,000 jobs.

The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer-sentiment reading for April also showed that consumers were more affected by economic fears and high inflation than the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

This story is developing and will be updated.

