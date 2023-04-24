Controlled burns happening on bluff on Monday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Controlled burns are taking place on some of the bluffs overlooking the city on Monday.
The La Crosse Park and Rec Department said that they have professional contractors conducting controlled burns in the Blufflands.
They involve a 39 acre tract known as the Thompson and Fitzpatrick Pollinator Prairie in the Upper Hixon Forest.
It is off of County Road FA behind the National Weather Service Office.
The area is closed off to the public on Monday.
Leah Miller with the parks department said in a news release that people may see smoke from the controlled burn. All the authorities were notified of the burn. They've also made sure to take precautions regarding adjacent properties.
The release said that the purpose of the burn is to promote native vegetation. Burning away the layer of dead grass makes for better seed-to-soil contact for the vegetation. It also recycles nutrients from the burned growth back into the soil.