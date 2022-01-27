Coulee Montessori students plan a plant sale to raise money for playground swings

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Coulee Montessori classes have been growing and caring for plants for a plant sale that will raise money for new playground swings.
From planting to propagating, Mariah Bigelow's classes have been caring for over 150 houseplants; the goal is to have 400 plants that will be sold at a plant sale in May.
The class has been learning that various types of houseplants such as monsteras, aloe vera or pileas need different types of care.
"They're just so excited and for many students that's the first thing they do in the morning - they come and get their hands dirty and work on planting," Bigelow said. "I think students get a lot of joy and pride out of caring for a living thing."
While caring for that many plants is a large task, the student have also been learning various craft mediums such as making clay pots and rock art but also business skills by planning and marketing the sale and pricing the plants.
"It's hard but it's really fun because you get to learn something new everyday," fourth-grader Alicia Anderson, whose favorite lesson so far was looking at plants under a microscope, said. "It's kind of challenging but then once you get it, I think it'll be really fun for me to do."
Monetary and plant donations can be dropped off at the Coulee Montessori front desk.