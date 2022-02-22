Coulee Stars shine bright heading to state

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Coulee Region Stars skate with purpose, passion as well as for fun as they get ready for state competition.
"We're getting ready," said Coulee Star Avery Keys. "I'm really excited, I like playing full ice."
Keys and the rest of the team are part of the 10 and under division, a team that's only been together one year but has punched their ticket and qualified for state.
"I think being a first year team, a young team, we had a lot of trials and tribulations," said Star coach Charlie Nelson. "Between figuring out the right schedule, running into a lot of boys teams and finding the right girls team matchups, it was a challenge."
When it came to the state qualifier game, the Stars faced off with Hudson. The team won in dramatic fashion, an overtime goal 30 seconds in, for a 2-1 victory.
Now the Stars are focused on the next challenge.
"Skating faster, working harder," said player Claire Nelson. "We've made a bigger relationship with the team, so we trust each other more."
"It feels nice because you know you practiced hard and you've done your best," said Keys.