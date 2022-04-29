Country star Luke Bryan playing in Eyota in September

EYOTA, Minn. (WXOW) - Country music star Luke Bryan coming to southeastern Minnesota for a concert in September.
In announcing his Farm Tour 2022, Bryan said that he's playing a show at a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on September 24.
Bryan, along with Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers and DJ ROCK, are performing at the Gar-Lin Dairy farm.
In a Facebook post about the tour, Bryan said that he's looking "forward to playing small towns while lifting up the American farmer."
Before coming to Minnesota, Bryan has stops in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska, and Iowa.
Tickets for the tour go on sale on Thursday, May 5.