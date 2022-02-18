CPR classes at Western Technical College training people to save lives

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- The pandemic hasn't affected Western Technical College (WTC) in La Crosse from training people in CPR.
While adjustments were made for online learning, in-person instruction was still made possible with COVID-19 protection protocols.
EMS Coordinator Debra Slaby said that you can't replace the hands-on experience that CPR mannequins provide.
"The students are coming in making sure that they have face masks on, eye protection," Slaby explained. "And we make sure that they have their own set of equipment including a CPR mannequin and we do adequate spacing within the classroom as well."
But since the onset of pandemic, the general public is even more concerned about transmission of diseases, so performing mouth-to-mouth makes people hesitant to step in during an emergency.
Introduced before the pandemic, Dean of Health & Public Safety Kevin Dean said WTC's instructors have been teaching a new method recommended by the American Heart Association, making the airway breathing portion optional.
"Because there are many times where the lay person does not want to do mouth-to-mouth," Dean said. "They don't feel comfortable. They are worried about transmission of diseases. So therefore, the American Heart and data has proven that the compressions are very important."
People experiencing cardiac arrest normally have sufficient oxygen already in their system, so the general public now learns a Compressions Only method of rescue.
"By doing the compressions, we still are going to circulate that blood through our vital organs and our brain," Dean explained. "And circulate that oxygen which is going to keep the organs in the body viable until advanced care can come and hopefully be able to reverse the cardiac arrest and get the heart beating again."
When it comes to life-saving situations, WTC believes it's better to have as many people trained in CPR as possible.
"We have courses that are tailored to the lay-rescuer and then we also have course that are tailored to healthcare professionals as well," Slaby added.
WTC offers stand-alone courses, integrated programs and will even go out on location for groups who want to train together.
For more information on what WTC has to offer, go to their website HERE.