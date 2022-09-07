Crews battling fire at Galesville area turkey farm

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - Crews from several departments are working to put out a fire at a turkey farm near Galesville.
The fire is at Weltzien Farms northeast of Galesville.
Besides firefighters from the Galesville Area Fire Department, assistance from multiple surrounding departments were requested to help fight the fire in one of the barns on the property. Many of the trucks were bringing water to the scene to help fight the fire.
The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office also put a call on its Facebook page asking for help with finding generators to help power the other barns on the property.
There's no word yet on whether there were any injuries at the scene although Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance is on the scene.
This is a developing story. We'll keep you updated here on WXOW.com as new details become available.