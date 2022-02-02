Crews cleaning up derecho damage at Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Nearly two months after a rare derecho slammed into the Coulee Region, crews at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge are beginning to clean up downed trees that were scattered on roads and trails.
On any given day, there is a crew of at least six people that are assisting with the cleanup effort.
"We got the station maintenance guy that's here at Trempealeau. We have another guy that came from our Winona office and our McGregor office, and then we have two guys from the eastern part of the state. One is from Horicon National Wildlife Refuge and the other one is from the Leopold Wetland Management District," said Jake Saverynski, Maintenance Mechanic with the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge.
Crews are also cleaning up downed trees that were from previous storms within the last decade.
"It's all a natural part of the system, and where we can leave down wood, that's what we're doing because that's the habitat, and that's why we're here," said Casey Bryan Refuge Manager at the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge.
Debris that can't be left in its natural environment is collected, piled, then burned.
You can visit the Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge Facebook Page for daily updates of what areas of the refuge are closed.