Crews contain early morning fire, find person dead

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The La Crosse Fire Department has discovered a body while responding to an early morning fire.
According to a release by the La Crosse Fire Department, on Feb. 14 at approximately 4:41 a.m., fire crews were sent to the 300 block of 8th Street for reports of the smell of smoke.
Crews arrived within 4 minutes to find smoke coming from an apartment. The fire within was extinguished and contained to the single unit.
The tenant who lived in the apartment was found dead inside.
No other people from the apartment building were displaced by the fire.
The fire and cause of death are still under investigation by the La Crosse Fire Department and the La Crosse Police Department.