Dahl Dealership recognized for their business and philanthropic role in the community

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Dahl Automotive is receiving national recognition not just for what they've accomplished in the automotive industry but for the impact they've had on the community. The award is called the TIME Dealer of the Year.
There are 700 car dealers in Wisconsin. Andrew Dahl is one of 48 to be selected for the national awards....in which 16 thousand dealerships will be competing.
The Dahl business started in 1911 when the first Andrew Dahl began selling Ford Model T's for 500 dollars from his general store in Westby.
In 2015, Andrew was named president. Throughout his time, there have been five new car stores in Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Philanthropy has always been in the family. Since 2004, the Dahl Family Foundation has contributed more than 5 million dollars to 45 different organizations.
Most recently, Dahl and his wife, Jamie founded The Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin, a faith-based addiction treatment center for women which has helped more than 70 women get their life back on track.
"Really early...and it was really through a connection with my faith that I realized this business wasn't about me. I mean we employ 375 people in the Dahl Automotive Group...that's 375 families that we provide for.
How can we use the gifts that God's given me in leadership and our position in the community and our family to be able to serve our team...to allow them to accomplish everything that they want...their goals in life and then use our business to meet real needs in the community," said Dahl.
Andrew said he shares this award with his two brothers, Jansen who handles all the real estate and Tyler who is VP of Strategy and Digital Marketing.
Dahl will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Dallas, Texas on January 27th.
The three finalists will receive five thousand dollars for their favorite charity and the winner in the national competition will receive 10 thousand dollars.
To qualify for the award, a dealership has to achieve "operational excellence" and score an above average rating for customer service and team engagement.