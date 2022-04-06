Dahl Subaru gives over $15,000 to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As part of Subaru's Share the Love Event, Dahl Subaru gave over $15,000 to the La Crosse Area Family YMCA on Wednesday.
The YMCA will put that money into its Annual Campaign that helps low income families be able to afford a membership at the Y. The fund also go towards the many programs at the Y including the Youth Center and the Cancer Survivorship Program.
"Support from Dahl Auto has been so important to us for, gosh, probably 50, 70 years, longer than that, and the relationship has meant so much to us because this provides funding to our annual campaign," said Bill Soper, CEO of the La Crosse Family YMCA.
A percentage of every car sold and a portion of every oil change supports Subaru's "Share the Love Event."