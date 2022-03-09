 Skip to main content
Dairyland exploring nuclear energy in NuScale agreement

By Kevin Millard

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A La Crosse-based energy company is exploring the possibility of adding nuclear energy back into its mix of power sources.

Dairyland Power Cooperative has entered into an agreement with NuScale Power based in Portland, Oregon to explore using its smaller scale nuclear generating technology to provide power to more than a half million customers in Wisconsin and some neighboring states.

Wisconsin allows for new construction only if a place to store spent nuclear fuel is approved by the federal government. And, while that's been debated for years, there’s been no resolution. 

