Dairyland Power receives Certification from "Great Place to Work"

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Dairyland Power Cooperative receives an award based solely on how its employees feel about working there.
The cooperative is now Certified by "Great Place to Work." The website surveys current employees about their work experience.
"We are extremely proud to have been named as a Great Place To Work-Certified as a great place to work primarily because certification is based on what employees think," said Amanda Hoefling, Executive Vice President & Chief Administrative Officer at Dairyland Power.
"People enjoy the work that they do but they are given the opportunity to grow and develop along with the company. So they're not in a career and stay put in one place. Many people have the opportunity to grow and develop throughout their years here at Dairyland," said Hoefling.
According to Great Place to Work, 77 percent of Dairyland Power employees say it is a great place to work. At a typical company in the U.S., the figure is at 57 percent.