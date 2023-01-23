Dartball leagues still exist in Wisconsin and hoping to expand

Melvina, Wis. (WXOW) - A game, started among churchgoing farmers in 1923 is still around. it's called dartball because it involves two sports, darts and baseball.
If you know how to play darts and you understand the rules of baseball, you can play dartball. Monte Dunnum started playing when he was a teenager, maybe younger.
"In the early 70's our church, just outside of Westby, joined the brotherhood dartball league and my father was on the team. It was always a thing to go with him if you could," said Monte.
Teams of nine players throw darts at a large board painted to resemble a baseball diamond. Throw your dart on the spots labeled "out" and you're out. Hit the spots labeled "1," "2" or "3" and you've just hit a single, double or triple.
Players still throw underhand but today the game isn't exclusive to churches and women are invited to play.
Jill Lindner is one of the few female players in the league.
"My dad was a big dartball player so I played in High School and then I quit with kids and busy. And then I just actually started about four or five years ago. Last week I had a great game but tonight could be totally different. You never know but it's a lot of fun," said Jill.
For people like Tim Malin it's a family tradition.
"My great grandfather passed away five years before I was born but his dartball setup was still in his basement when I started playing in great grandma's basement so I started throwing before I had any clue what I was doing," said Tim.
Steve Schmitz, is a farmer by day and is said to be one of the best players in the league.
"You just have good nights and bad nights. I won't say I'm better than anybody else. It's just consistency. And you develop that when you play as long as I have," said Steve.
Schmitz says he plans to play as long as he can hold the league together. He also wants to encourage more people to give it a try.
Dartball is relatively inexpensive because all you need to pay for is your darts.
It's also a good sport for people of all ages.