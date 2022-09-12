 Skip to main content
Dave Marck and friends to perform the music of Jerome Kern

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW)  It's become a tradition.

Each fall on the Fine Arts Center main stage at Viterbo University, you can hear a performance from La Crosse native Dave Marck.

Marck lives in Brooklyn, New York but returns each year to play a free concert with friends.

This year, he's focusing on the music of Jerome Kern.

The concert is possible through the Bob and Jean Marck Family Gift of Music and the La Crosse Community Foundation's Ambrosius Fund.

Marck says the concert is free to make the music accessible.  "We're convinced that if the music is played well and people have access to it, they're going to like it."

The concert is Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

The doors open at 7 and the concert begins at 7:30.  Seats are available on a first come, first served basis.

Marck is joined on stage by friends Greg Balfany playing saxophone, Karyn Quinn on bass and on drums, Rich MacDonald.

