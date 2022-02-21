Dealing with parking tickets

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Parking tickets in La Crosse can be frustrating and if ignored, expensive.
"I've gotten two warnings and one parking ticket for $15," said La Crosse resident Rachel Ponder.
According to the La Crosse Parking Utility Coordinator, the rules for parking tickets include a set time in which to pay the citation.
"You'll get your ticket and then after 10 days it will double," said Joe Pederson. "After 45 days it will double again. After five tickets that are unpaid and over 60 days old, the car is eligible to be booted."
The boot will add an additional $150 to the outstanding ticket tally. Do not try to remove the clamp either, or face a tampering charge of $300. At that point, you need to contact the parking authority to get the boot removed. If you still neglect to take action, the car will be towed.
"If it sits with the boot on, then we have the authority to tow it and place the car in the impound lot," Pederson said. "The end all would be disposing of or selling the vehicle."
Tickets can be paid or appealed online at the City of La Crosse website.