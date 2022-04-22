Death investigation underway in Monroe County

TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people in a rural part of the county Friday morning.
According to a statement released by the sheriff's office, they received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 6 a.m. The statement said the caller said that they had caused the death of a person and planned to do the same to themselves.
Deputies and the Monroe County Combined Tactical Unit were sent to a residence on Lexicon Avenue in the Town of Ridgeville.
When they entered the home, they found two victims inside.
According to the statement, the sheriff's office said they believe there is no danger to the public.
The names of those involved were not released.
The incident remains under investigation.
Besides the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the county's Medical Examiner, Wisconsin State Patrol, and Wilton Police Department assisted at the scene.
The sheriff's office said no other information would be released at this time.