Delta Dog Days gives students break from studies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UWL's Delta Sigma Phi fraternity held their Delta Dog Days event on Monday.
Delta Sigma Phi with the help of Capable Canines of Wisconsin brought service dogs in training to campus.
For a donation as small as a quarter students could pet and play with the dogs.
The event helps bring awareness to the need for service animals and gives the students a chance to relax and clear their minds of schoolwork. It also helps raise some money for Capable Canines of Wisconsin.
'It's a good chance to spread awareness of the need for service animals as well as give all the students who are coming and going a chance to take a little break from their studying because finals are just around the corner," said Alex Ricci, the Co-Philanthropy Chairman for Delta Sigma Phi.
The money raised at the event goes towards dog food, toys and other things the dogs need.