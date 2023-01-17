Demolition begins of former Mayo Clinic Occupational Health building

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As a new hospital facility goes up a block away, an old part of Mayo Clinic Health System comes down.
On Tuesday, crews began tearing down the former Occupational Health building at the corner of 10th and Market streets.
The nearly 70-year-old building was originally used in the 1950s as a small clinic practice.
In a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, "Removal of the aging building and subsequent improvements to the adjacent parking lot are part of long-term plans to create a more vibrant medical campus and surrounding neighborhood that are a great place to live and work," says Karen Finneman Killinger, facilities project services director.
In place of the building, approximately 25 more parking spaces are slated for creation. Plans call for five EV vehicle charging stations, a Drift Bicycle station, and a rain garden to help manage storm water.
The space is also the site where food trucks will gather during the summer.