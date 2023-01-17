 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Winter Storm Wednesday night into Thursday...Heavy Wet Snow
Likely...

.A winter storm will start to push into parts of northeast Iowa
late Wednesday afternoon, spreading northeast through the rest of
the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with 1 to
2" per hour rates possible. The snow will taper off as it lifts
northeast later Thursday morning.

While several inches of wet snow are currently expected, where
that falls and just how much hinges on the storm track...and that
could shift. Warmer air could also cause a rain-snow mix in
southwest Wisconsin and lessen snow totals. In addition, there
could be a short period of freezing drizzle as the snow ends.

Stay weather aware heading into Wednesday and Thursday,
especially if you have travel plans.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow with 4 to 8 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota,
and southwest and central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates this winter storm.

&&

Demolition begins of former Mayo Clinic Occupational Health building

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As a new hospital facility goes up a block away, an old part of Mayo Clinic Health System comes down.

On Tuesday, crews began tearing down the former Occupational Health building at the corner of 10th and Market streets. 

The nearly 70-year-old building was originally used in the 1950s as a small clinic practice. 

In a statement from Mayo Clinic Health System, "Removal of the aging building and subsequent improvements to the adjacent parking lot are part of long-term plans to create a more vibrant medical campus and surrounding neighborhood that are a great place to live and work," says Karen Finneman Killinger, facilities project services director. 

In place of the building, approximately 25 more parking spaces are slated for creation. Plans call for five EV vehicle charging stations, a Drift Bicycle station, and a rain garden to help manage storm water. 

The space is also the site where food trucks will gather during the summer. 

Tags

Recommended for you