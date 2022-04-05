Deputy Sheriff announces bid for Vernon County Sheriff

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The first candidate has officially announced his intention to run for sheriff of Vernon County.
Roy Torgerson currently serves as Deputy Sheriff for the county and as the Community Policing Officer for the department.
In a statement announcing his candidacy, continuing to build upon the community partnerships would be one of the things he would do if elected sheriff.
Torgerson said has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience with the sheriff's office.
He's also a lifelong resident of the county who was raised on a small farm outside of Viroqua.
Torgerson is running to replace Sheriff John Spears, who announced Monday that he wouldn't seek re-election.