Determined and focused: Doris Dibble Deane makes it to Hollywood

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) Each year the Academy Awards highlights the best Hollywood has to offer.
And in the past few years, we've told you about local people who wanted to show Hollywood their best.
The stories we've provided over the years are possible with help from the La Crosse Public Library.
And this year, we spoke with retired Library researcher Jeff Rand. While going through some old files, he found one he wanted to keep and write about.
He shared that story with us about Doris Dibble Deane.
Deane was a stage name. Rand is not sure of its origin, but it's the name she used when she began a career in silent films.
Rand says she appeared in about 13 of them, the first of which when she was only 19 years old.
According to Rand, a newspaper article he found about Deane described her as beautiful and ambitious. It said she had acting ability, but that ability was never fully realized.
After two failed marriages, one to silent film start Roscoe "Fatty" Arbuckle, Deane taught dance to support herself.
She died in 1974. But she made her mark in Hollywood, for a time, living her dream.