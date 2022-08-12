Digging Deeper: La Crosse's Homelessness Crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One unsheltered person in a community is too many. La Crosse has roughly 200 people living out on the streets.
Having shelter is a basic human need and those experiencing homelessness are struggling just to survive.
According to Sandy Brekke at Gundersen Health System, who is a Senior Consultant in its Office of Population Health, when people are in survival mode, life expectancy can drop 20 to 30 years.
"They're exposed to the environment so the rain, heat, humidity, bugs we've had and in the winter, obviously ice and snow," Brekke explained. "They don't sleep, sleep is a critical factor for health. It's really hard to get nutrition."
"When you're out on the streets like this you're exposed to things like violence and trauma which affects the brain function and dumps hormones through the body which is detrimental to health," Brekke added. "So out on the streets is super hard to care for people's health."
St. Clare Health Mission offers health care to the community's homeless population but many are unable to seek out its services.
Every day, Dr. Sarah Brown, M.D. who volunteers as a Street Medicine Physician, sees the problems the unsheltered face in taking care of their own health.
"There are so many barriers to accessing health care when you're experiencing homelessness," Dr. Brown said. "From transportation to things less commonly thought of, like knowing what time it is or what day it is. There was a woman the other week who asked the date and she said 'Oh, it's my birthday!', and you think about your own life and whether you might ever forget your birthday. The answer is probably no."
One woman who lives at Houska Park and goes by the name of 'Rosie' to preserve her anonymity, said there are many factors preventing people from getting out of their situation.
"Most of the people out here legitimately could not handle a job," Rosie said. "Whether it be physical disabilities or trauma or other things going on in life. Cause it's not always your personal screw ups that lead you here."
As a former Director of St. Clare Health Mission, Brekke helped explain how homelessness has increased over the years in La Crosse.
"Homelessness is a result of decades of policy and it's broken systems," Brekke said. "And some of it is skyrocketing housing prices and poverty and income inequality, but it's also underfunded mental health and inadequate addiction services."
The city has been trying to take the lead by implementing stop-gap measures such as relocating as many unsheltered as possible to Houska Park or housing them indoors at the Econo Lodge.
In 2021, the city's hiring of Homeless Services Coordinator Brian Sampson was an effort to renew collaborative efforts within the community while understanding that stop-gap measures won't help in the long term.
"These are our neighbors that are living down there at Houska Park and staying down there," Samson said. "And we really want what's best for them."
"What we're trying to do is just making sure that we're making the right moves and not just something to help right away," Sampson continued. "Because we want everything for our neighbors, we want a plan that can help immediately and become part of our long term strategy in our community."
The pandemic stretched resources for many organizations in La Crosse at a time when the homeless population nearly doubled.
As the economy slowly rebounds, Sampson acknowledged it will take time to see results unless more resources become available.
"The collaboration is happening in our community. We are having meetings with a number of different community partners," Sampson explained. "The piece that's missing is a lack of resources."
“Right now what we're trying to do is put together that plan for how can the larger community come together and really rally around this crisis that we're facing," Sampson continued. "We want to make sure that we are being realistic about how long it took us to get here and then how long it'll take us to really get to a better spot."
