Digging Deeper: Mental health crisis in high school students, cyber-bullying

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Being a student is hard enough. You have to worry about getting good grades, fitting in socially and then all of a sudden a pandemic hits and everything is magnified. Health Experts say for the first time in decades a large majority of students are in a mental health crisis.
Alexis Mhyre, a senior at La Crescent-Hokah High school says she is experiencing feelings of anxiety and depression for the first time.
"I've definitely noticed changes within myself since COVID-19 hit and I've seen a decline in peoples mental health overall."
According to the National Alliance on Mental Health or NAMI 18% of U.S. adolescents report the pandemic had a significant impact on their mental health.
- 1 in 6 experienced a major depressive episode
- 31% increase in mental health related emergency visits
- 3 million people had thoughts of suicide
One Sparta High School student and member of their wrestling team is not only a victim of cyber bullying, but now feels unsafe in the classroom after a friend sent him screenshots of another student threatening him.
"January 11th, I was in DeForest for a tournament," said Abraham Sanchez.
"He said he wanted to shoot me. He said my name and that he was going to shoot me."
Threats of violence on social media have posed a different set of mental health challenges. Now high school counselors have to cope with this factor on top of a deadly pandemic.
Local school counselors say there is an increased need for mental health services, even prior to COVID-19, but emphasize there is no easy fix.
"Mental health didn't happen overnight," said Lis Messman, La Crescent-Hokah Middle School Counselor.
"Things happened and are continuing to happen and we need to intervene and know it's going to take time. That there's no quick fix to it. That mental health will take time. It could be months, it could be years, it could be a lifetime."
Abraham and his family not only want the school to do more when it comes to bullying and threats of violence, they want to help make a lasting impact.
“If we can prevent future kids from having to deal with this or at least getting the perpetrator getting in trouble when it does happen, that's the legacy to leave," said Abraham's dad Ruben Gonzalez.
Local Mental Health Resources:
- NAMI - La Crosse County
- Great Rivers 2-1-1: Dial 2-1-1 or (800) 362-8255
- Mobile Crisis Emergency Services: 784-HELP (4357)
- SAMHSA - 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
- The Mental Health Coalition of the Greater La Crosse Area