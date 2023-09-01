Disney channels like ESPN dropped from Charter Spectrum in ongoing dispute

New York (CNN) — Fans of sports and other Disney offerings are going to have to do without on one of the nation’s largest cable providers.
Disney pulled its programming from Charter Spectrum on Thursday night, even as the Disney-owned ESPN networks were covering major live sporting events such as the US Open and college football.
Amid a broken “video ecosystem,” Charter Communications said, “Disney — so far — has insisted on a traditional long-term deal with higher rates and limited packaging flexibility,” in a presentation provided before an investor webcast. “Disney declined our proposal and pulled its video channels from Charter’s video customers on August 31,” it added.
The cable provider contends that the proposal from the media conglomerate would amount to a significant cost increase for subscribers who would also be saddled with channels they might not want to watch. That sort of arrangement between channel owners and cable providers has been the norm for decades, but the rise of the streaming model has brought new pressures for both.
Charter says it has 14.7 million video subscribers on its website.
Disney Entertainment said in a statement that it “has successful deals in place with pay TV providers of all types and sizes across the country, and the rates and terms we are seeking in this renewal are driven by the marketplace. We’re committed to reaching a mutually agreed upon resolution with Charter and we urge them to work with us to minimize the disruption to their customers.”
The dispute left hanging fans of sports like the football game between the University of Florida and the University of Utah, or the match between No. 1 men’s tennis player Carlos Alcaraz and Lloyd Harris in the second round of the US Open on ESPN.
“We’re very disappointed for our fans and viewers around the country that Spectrum and Charter could not resolve their dispute with Disney, resulting in a loss of ESPN coverage of Thursday night’s matches,” US Open Tennis posted to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “We’re hopeful that this dispute can be resolved as quickly as possible.”
Disagreements over carriage fees are not new, especially as cord-cutting and streaming have eaten into the traditional cable business — sometimes even becoming ugly disputes, although Disney had to resolve a conflict with streaming service YouTube TV in 2021.
Statement from Charter Communications
STAMFORD, Conn – Sept 1, 2023 – Charter Communications, Inc. (along with its subsidiaries, the “Company” or “Charter”) today provided an update on its contract negotiation dispute with The Walt Disney Company. Following are key highlights from the meeting.
Overview
We respect the quality video products that The Walt Disney Company produces as well as the experience of its management team. But the current video ecosystem is broken, and we know there is a better path that will deliver video products with the choice consumers want.
The Walt Disney Company and Charter are uniquely capable to lead the way, which is why we are disappointed that thus far they have insisted on unsustainable price hikes and forcing customers to take their products, even when they don’t want or can’t afford them.
They also want to require customers to pay twice to get content apps with the linear video they have already paid for. This is not a typical carriage dispute. It is significant for Charter, and we think it is even more significant for programmers and the broader video ecosystem.
We have proposed a model to The Walt Disney Company that we believe creates better alignment for the industry and better products for customers. It is a model that could both stabilize linear video and create a clear growth path for direct-to-consumer (DTC) video, with a more customer-friendly and financially attractive end-state for programmers.
Background
This situation didn’t come about overnight, and it isn’t one programmer’s fault. For the last decade, linear video subscription services have been in decline, fueled by the migration of valuable programming to DTC options coupled with a vicious cycle of programming cost increases and subscriber losses.
· Over the last five years alone, the linear video industry, including both traditional and virtual multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), has lost nearly 25 million customers, almost 25% of total industry customers. It is staggering.
· At the same time, programmers have moved content out of their linear channels to a la carte direct-to-consumer offerings, with limited advertising and permissive password rules.
· Over the past four years, The Walt Disney Company’s cable portfolio has seen significant viewership declines– across sports, general entertainment, and most dramatically in children’s programming, where they have created a DTC substitute for children’s content – Disney+.
Nonetheless, as we entered negotiations, The Walt Disney Company proposed a long-term deal that continues to ignore the realities of a shifting marketplace with:
· Higher license fees
· Demanding we pay for customers that do not receive its services, leading to more price increases
· Even less packaging flexibility than we have today
We believe that renewing a traditional distribution deal in line with The Walt Disney Company’s current offer would ignore the realities of today’s video business and accelerate its decline. We do not take this decision lightly. For 2023, we had expected to pay The Walt Disney Company more than $2.2 billion for just the right to carry that content, not including the impact of advertising on either party. But we have reached a precipice and must chart a path to change.
Charter’s Offer
Charter has offered The Walt Disney Company the opportunity to create a partnership that we believe could transform the industry and help restore our mutual video business to growth. As part of the solution, Charter would accept The Walt Disney Company’s “market” rates in exchange for:
· Lower penetration minimums to deliver package flexibility for our customers
· Inclusion of their ad-supported DTC apps within our packaged linear products so the customer does not have to pay twice for similar programming
· Charter’s commitment to market their DTC products to our broadband-only customers
For our Customers, this model creates the compelling video product we all want as consumers: flexibility to choose from a variety of high-quality packages with varying content and pricing to meet their viewing and budgetary needs.
For The Walt Disney Company, we believe this model provides a glidepath to manage its migration pace to a larger DTC business, including the ability to stem linear subscription and advertising revenue losses, reduce DTC churn, increase advertising revenue and likely drive more upgrades within their digital television apps. Ultimately, it provides a more sustainable revenue stream, in our view.
For Charter, it renews our incentive to grow linear video relationships, enhances our flexibility to retain price-sensitive linear customers, and provides new incentives to sell DTC subscriptions to broadband-only customers.
We offered The Walt Disney Company a shorter-term contract extension, with penetration minimums that would allow us to continue to provide flexible options to consumers. However, The Walt Disney Company has informed us that they would not be willing to accept a contract extension.
Conclusion
With The Walt Disney Company, we have proposed a model that we believe creates better alignment for the industry and better options for our customers. We are at the edge of the precipice, which The Walt Disney Company itself forecasted. For more than a decade, executives and analysts have acknowledged that the path of linear video is unsustainable, and the business model must evolve. Analyst Craig Moffett has stated that “linear TV is hanging by a thread” and that “[i]t all comes down to Disney.”
We think the opportunity for customers and all of us as market participants is too big, too important, and too timely to pass up. The Walt Disney Company and Charter have the opportunity to work together on transforming the industry for the long-term benefit of both companies and their customers. Without them, we need to pivot to other models to drive value for our connectivity relationships. We are either moving forward together with a collaborative business model, or we’re moving on.