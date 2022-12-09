 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.At 9 am, snow, heavy at times, continues along the Minnesota-
Wisconsin border north of La Crosse, southeast along I-90/94 into
Madison in southcentral Wisconsin. Roads are snow covered and
hazardous according to the state transportation department
reports.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one
inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

DNR looking for suspects in the shooting of two elk in Jackson County

  • Updated
  • 0
Female-Elk-860×484
By Kevin Millard

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Two female elk were killed late last month and the Wisconsin DNR is looking for the culprits. 

According to a release from the DNR, they received a mortality signal from a cow elk's monitoring collar on Sunday, November 20. They traced the signal to private property in Knapp Township north of Warrens near Whitney Road 

Two days later, on November 22, a second mortality signal was received from a cow elk's collar. This one was found in Brockway Township near the Castle Mound and Brockway Roads south of Black River Falls. 

Necropsies performed on both elk showed that each one had been shot. 

The investigation continues into both shootings. 

“We ask the public to share any information – no matter how small it may seem – with the DNR’s confidential Violation Hotline via call or text to 1-800-847-9367,” said Conservation Warden Michael Weber. “We appreciate our partnership with the public in protecting our state’s resources and wildlife.”

The DNR said that tips can also be made online. 

Elk were introduced into the Jackson County area in 2015. As of July 2021, the DNR said that there were approximately 115 elk in the Black River herd.

