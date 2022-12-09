DNR looking for suspects in the shooting of two elk in Jackson County

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Two female elk were killed late last month and the Wisconsin DNR is looking for the culprits.
According to a release from the DNR, they received a mortality signal from a cow elk's monitoring collar on Sunday, November 20. They traced the signal to private property in Knapp Township north of Warrens near Whitney Road
Two days later, on November 22, a second mortality signal was received from a cow elk's collar. This one was found in Brockway Township near the Castle Mound and Brockway Roads south of Black River Falls.
Necropsies performed on both elk showed that each one had been shot.
The investigation continues into both shootings.
“We ask the public to share any information – no matter how small it may seem – with the DNR’s confidential Violation Hotline via call or text to 1-800-847-9367,” said Conservation Warden Michael Weber. “We appreciate our partnership with the public in protecting our state’s resources and wildlife.”
The DNR said that tips can also be made online.
Elk were introduced into the Jackson County area in 2015. As of July 2021, the DNR said that there were approximately 115 elk in the Black River herd.