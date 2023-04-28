Documents outline harassment claims against Vernon Co. Chief Deputy

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Documents obtained by WXOW show that Vernon County Chief Deputy Nathan Campbell violated department policies regarding harassment and retaliation against another sheriff's office employee as determined by the sheriff and county's HR Director.

The documents were sent to WXOW by Vernon County Corporation Counsel Michael Windle after an open records request. The files contained a letter from Sheriff Roy Torgerson to Deputy Chief Campbell, a memo from the county's HR director to the sheriff regarding two incidents, copies of the sheriff's office policy, and a copy of the employment agreement between the county and members of the sheriff's office.

The policy violations date back to November 29-30, 2022 when Chief Deputy Campbell had two conversations, a private one on November 29, and a second the following day, with a female member of the sheriff's office staff regarding who she had voted for in the election earlier that month. He also accused her of giving out "private information regarding him in a prior investigation that was completed in February 2022."

On January 12, 2023, the woman went to the county's HR Director Serena Inman, regarding the incidents. The woman provided written documentation of the incidents for Inman to review. Inman concluded that Campbell violated policy on discrimination regarding the woman's political preference.

Inman also said in the memo that Campbell violated two parts of the internal sheriff's office policy regarding anti-retaliation and discriminatory harassment.

As a result of Inman's investigation into the woman's claims, she made two recommendations for disciplinary action:

1. Termination: Chief Deputy Campbell is released from employment at Vernon County. I feel there have been multiple serious policy violations and termination is warranted.

OR

2. Demotion and re-training: Demotion to a role in which there are no direct reports. In addition, Mr. Campbell will need to be re-trained on specific polices violated. Training will need to be signed off by Sheriff’s Office Leadership.

She concluded that "In reviewing documentation from [the staff member], it is clear Chief Deputy had a level of awareness that his conversation was inappropriate in nature and that [the woman] was uncomfortable from it. I have serious concerns that if this is not addressed further policy violations and harassment will occur."

Inman also recommended that all sheriff's office staff review policies related to harassment and retaliation.

Campbell was placed on administrative leave on January 20 according to the county's corporation counsel.

In a letter dated March 9 from Sheriff Torgerson to Campbell, it said that due to the policy violations, Campbell was suspended without pay for three days.

The letter outlined several steps for Campbell after the suspension. It said that he'd receive a written letter of reprimand in his personnel file, required to undergo remedial management training, and undergo a schedule of performance reviews every six months for the next year.

Torgerson finished the section on the actions he'd be taking with, "Finally, this notice shall serve as the formal warning that any further violation of department policy will be grounds for more severe action, including demotion, suspension or termination and that if you violate the enumerated policies again I will recommend immediate termination."

The letter goes on to a section called "Notice of Charges" which goes into more detail about the conversations Campbell had with the staff member. It said, "Specifically, she states that you made comments about her support for my opponent in the recent sheriff's election. While you may have intended this to be a productive discussion regarding comments you allege overhearing [the woman] making about me, she reports feeling harassed, intimidated, and retaliated against for her support of my opponent."

Later, the letter said that "As a result of this interaction, [the staff member] indicated she would no longer be comfortable being alone with you and would want another staff member present if ever there was a need for you to have such a conversation again."

Sheriff Torgerson said that the woman had since left the sheriff's office, "though it is not clear how much of her decision was impacted by this event."

He concluded his letter stating, "It is acknowledged that aside from the meeting itself no adverse action against the woman was reported."

As of now, as outlined in the letter, Campbell is assigned to patrol duty for four months, beginning in March. During that time, he'll be referred to as a Deputy Sheriff, and is directly reporting to Patrol Lt. Jason Crume.

When contacted by WXOW, Sheriff Torgerson said it is his policy not to comment on personnel matters. He did say that he understood that Deputy Campbell would be releasing a statement. WXOW reached out to Deputy Campbell for his comment, but he did not reply, nor did we receive a statement. His comments, if made in the future, will be added to this story.

Read copies of the memo from HR Director Inman and the letter from Sheriff Torgerson below.