DOT looking for input for upcoming Highway 16 project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The public has the opportunity to weigh in on improvements to a portion of Highway 16 in the La Crosse area.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) said that plans call for a project improving the stretch of Highway 16 from La Crosse Street to South Kinney Coulee Road from 2025 to 2027.
The project involves repaving the road, curb and gutter, signal updates and rehabilitation of the two bridges over the La Crosse River.
The DOT said that traffic operations are under consideration. The bridges would be done at separate times since they require full closure to complete the rehab work.
Anyone interested in the project can click here to read more about the project.
Those wanting to provide input on the project can direct their questions and comments to WisDOT Project Manager John Bainter at john.bainter@dot.wi.gov, (608) 785-9729, or mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.