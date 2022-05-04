Downtown La Crosse getting dog friendly

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown La Crosse is going to the dogs.
According to Downtown La Crosse, one of the most often requested amentities from residents are pet-friendly spaces.
In response, businesses are now becoming much more dog friendly. A number of businesses listed on Downtown La Crosse's website now welcome four legged visitors.
This includes retail stores, hotels, restaurant parklets, and other businesses.
Downtown Mainstreet is in the process of distributing stickers to those businesses to place on entrances or other easy to see places to let people know they're dog-friendly.