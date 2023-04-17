Downtown Mainstreet Inc. Executive Director Mary Larson discusses new ideas

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- You likely know her from Larson's General in downtown, now you'll see Mary Larson working as the new Executive Director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc.
Mary Larson says she's excited to take on the role as there's a "rebirth" happening within the community. She adds, the weather helps, but she's seeing more and more people enjoy what downtown has to offer.
"The focus of Downtown Mainstreet is economic vitality, arts, design and helping small businesses with promotions," Larson said. "Our goal is to really make downtown as vibrant as possible."
Larson adds they want to be a resource for anyone within the community and hope to re-engage with the community post-pandemic.