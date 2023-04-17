Downtown Mainstreet Inc. Executive Director Mary Larson discusses new ideas

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Grant, Allamakee
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Goodhue and
Wabasha Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.4 feet, Lock and Dam 7 becomes inoperative.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 PM CDT Monday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 15.3 feet Sunday
afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
Downtown Mainstreet Inc. Executive Director Mary Larson
Mary Larson

You likely know her from Larson's General in downtown, now you'll see Mary Larson working as the new Executive Director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc.

Mary Larson of Larson's General replaces Terry Bauer who is retiring.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- You likely know her from Larson's General in downtown, now you'll see Mary Larson working as the new Executive Director of Downtown Mainstreet Inc. 

Mary Larson says she's excited to take on the role as there's a "rebirth" happening within the community. She adds, the weather helps, but she's seeing more and more people enjoy what downtown has to offer. 

"The focus of Downtown Mainstreet is economic vitality, arts, design and helping small businesses with promotions," Larson said. "Our goal is to really make downtown as vibrant as possible." 

Larson adds they want to be a resource for anyone within the community and hope to re-engage with the community post-pandemic. 

