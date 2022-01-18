 Skip to main content
Downtown Mainstreet La Crosse celebrating Winter Days this weekend

  Updated
winter-downtown la crosse.jpg

Downtown Mainstreet's Winter Days Fri. & Sat.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown Mainstreet La Crosse is celebrating winter this weekend with a number of family friendly events. 

It's a way to encourage people-both visitors and locals alike-to make the trip downtown. 

A number of businesses including restaurants and retailers are featuring special deals on Friday and Saturday. 

On Friday, the Driftless River Band is performing at the 4th St. Stage from 5-8 p.m. A little later, the music continues with some rock and roll with Hairball at the La Crosse at 7:30 p.m. 

There's also a Cocktail Trail for adults on both days. 

On Saturday, ORA Trails is sponsoring a fat tire bike race in Riverside Park from noon until 2 p.m. The skating rink in the park is also open for everyone to enjoy as well. 

Bridges Church is hosting a board game day from noon until 6 p.m. Masks are required for the event. 

For more details on some of the other events, you can check out the Downtown Mainstreet La Crosse Winter Days Facebook page. 

