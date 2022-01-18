Downtown Mainstreet La Crosse celebrating Winter Days this weekend

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Downtown Mainstreet La Crosse is celebrating winter this weekend with a number of family friendly events.
It's a way to encourage people-both visitors and locals alike-to make the trip downtown.
A number of businesses including restaurants and retailers are featuring special deals on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Driftless River Band is performing at the 4th St. Stage from 5-8 p.m. A little later, the music continues with some rock and roll with Hairball at the La Crosse at 7:30 p.m.
There's also a Cocktail Trail for adults on both days.
On Saturday, ORA Trails is sponsoring a fat tire bike race in Riverside Park from noon until 2 p.m. The skating rink in the park is also open for everyone to enjoy as well.
Bridges Church is hosting a board game day from noon until 6 p.m. Masks are required for the event.
For more details on some of the other events, you can check out the Downtown Mainstreet La Crosse Winter Days Facebook page.