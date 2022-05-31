Downtown Winona businesses get a funding boost.

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - City of Winona residents might soon see local businesses making some improvements in its downtown district.
The Winona Area Chamber of Commerce is set to receive $1 million dollars in a Main Street Economic Development grant to help area businesses bounce back from the impacts of the pandemic.
Part of Minnesota's Department of Employment and Economic Development program, the grant is focused on small business capital improvement projects that are hoped to spark economic recovery and beautify the downtown area.
President and CEO of Winona's chamber, Christie Ransom, said economic development typically comes from making business zones more inviting for people to want to work there.
"Everybody's looking for workforce and one thing that we know is a thriving downtown, a beautiful downtown, a thriving economy attracts more workforce in the area," Ransom said. "So having something that is growing and looks inviting and looks pleasant but also when we see development happening it just, it breeds more development but it's attractive to people that are looking for opportunities here in Winona."
For Senate Majority Leader and Winona's own, Jeremy Miller, his belief is this grant is going to help generate a boost for an already improving area of Winona.
"Downtown Winona's booming right now," Sen. Miller said. "So this will only add to that economic development and add to the excitement of business development and community activity here in Winona."
Christie Ransom said the grant will support an already established Winona Main Street Program which focuses on the revitalization of downtown Winona through a partnership between the Winona Chamber of Commerce, the Port Authority and the City of Winona.
In the next few weeks, Ransom said the chamber will have this new grant program's details ironed out and will be communicating out when business owners can submit applications.
For more information follow this LINK to the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce website.