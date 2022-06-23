Drivers and fans happy to be back at Tomah's Tractor Pulls

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - For the 46th time, the Budweiser Dairyland NTPA Super Nationals has brought in almost every class of tractor and truck into Tomah for three days of dirt track pulling.
Starting in 1975, Tomah has hosted tractor pulls with the National Tractor Pull Association (NTPA). Monroe County Ag Society board member Julie Zebro said it's been growing ever since.
"We'll average somewhere between 250 to 300 pullers, Zebro said. "And they come from all over the country. We do have a friend of ours that is a puller that is from the Netherlands and he and his son are here."
Owner of the Boneyard Pulling Team, Travis Schlabach said he always enjoys coming to Tomah.
"Tomah's probably one of the second, second or third largest in the United States of America, Schlabach said. "So it's right up in there, they do a great job and it's a good place to come to."
The pulling machines come in all sizes and according to Chase Richardson, who drives for UD Motorsports. The teams try to squeeze every bit of power that they can within NTPA rules.
"We have two Mini rods, one Unlimited and Clay and those guys got two-wheel drivers (TWD), Richardson explained. "You try to get your most horsepower that you can to try to get the furthest. So not necessarily all horsepower wins every time, but you like to have as much as you can."
To get a full pull, drivers need to navigate 320 feet of dirt in a lane wide enough for two cars. Sitting in the driver's seat, Schlabach said there's a lot to think about in a short amount of time.
"How you run your clutch, how you run your throttle, be ready for your brakes," Schlabach listed off. "When do you hit the brake or are you early on the brake, late on the brake and getting it to leave the line. So it all happens in about 10 to 12 seconds."
Tomah's Tractor Pulls run Thursday to Saturday with five different sessions of pulling. For more information on its schedule or tickets go to TomahTractorPulls.com