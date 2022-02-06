Driving through Riverside Park temporarily ending for landing project

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Cruising through or parking in Riverside Park ends starting on Wednesday when work begins on the new cruise ship landing project.
The city said that Veterans Memorial Drive East through the park will close until further notice. No traffic is allowed on that street during that time.
The turnaround area where the big eagle statue was located is open to traffic according to the map provided by the city.
When finished it would allow multiple large cruise ships to dock along the park at the same time.
During the construction project phase, anyone who wants to use the park or trail can use the Oktoberfest Parking Lot, just off 2nd St.