Dump truck driver has minor injuries in Vernon Co. accident

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Minor injuries for the driver of a dump truck when he crashes and spills part of his load Monday morning east of Westby.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office, Westby Police and First Responders, Westby-Christiana Fire, and Tri-State Ambulance were called to the scene on East Ridge Road near Olson Road just after 10 a.m.
A dump truck driven by Mark M. Maliszewski, 50, of Ettrick, was heading east when he lost control. The truck went off the shoulder of the road and into a ditch before tipping over on its side. Part of the 71,000 pounds of gravel he was hauling spilled when that happened.
Maliszewski was able to get out of the truck on his own. He was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.