Early morning fire destroys building in downtown La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)-- A fire has destroyed much of a building in the 300 block of downtown La Crosse.
Photos and videos from the scene show the building housing the India Curry House restaurant at 318 4th St. South. The building is gutted with part of the second story collapsing onto 4th Street.
4th Street is closed in that area. Traffic is being rerouted around the scene. The detour will begin at 4th St and Cass St, go east to 7th St and Cass St, north to 7th St and La Crosse St, then west to 4th St and La Crosse St. according to the city. The detour is in effect until further notice.
News 19 will update our broadcasts and this web story as we receive more information.
Video is from viewers Lisa Lura Felt and Rusty James.