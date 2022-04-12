Educators reflect on mission supporting Afghan guests at Fort McCoy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In a virtual meeting Tuesday, Western Technical College instructors got together with other educators to share their experiences of working with the Afghan people during Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy.
The webinar, "Reflections on Supporting Afghan Guests: Ft. McCoy and Beyond", had several guest speakers who worked with Afghan evacuees describing different aspects of aiding their transition into American life while teaching them English.
English as a Second Language (ESL) teachers like Joan Barker, shared insight into the trauma refugees brought with them to the United States.
Besides language barriers, Barker said teachers had to account for the trauma affects on Afghan students and while there was a human desire to help them emotionally, teachers had to set boundaries in how they helped them.
"It's just important to remember that we are there to provide instruction and a safe comfortable place for them to come to," Barker explained. "But there are resources in the community that these folks can seek out. And that helps them build resiliency and independence in their new home."
Other classroom insights included how one ESL teacher, Carina Brooks, broke through the difficulties in learning English by changing how words are spoken and heard, even in the Badger state.
"I realized that they probably had trouble understanding my Wisconsin accent," Brooks said. "Slowing my speech down can let listeners catch up and clearly annunciating can make sure that words that sounds similar like 'help' and 'held' can be clearly understood."
The lessons learned described in the webinar are hoped to be used as a reference for educators in the event another refugee crisis requires their service.