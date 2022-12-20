 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Prolonged Winter Storm To Bring Whiteout Conditions For
Some...

.Very powdery snow will begin to spread into the region later
today and overnight, accumulating 3 to 6 inches across the entire
area. The snow will taper off Thursday morning, with winds
increasing as the afternoon progresses. The strongest winds will
occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50
mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing
and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River.
Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind
chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into
the holiday weekend.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches through Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will
cause widespread blowing and drifting snow, with localized
whiteout conditions Thursday night through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement

  • Updated
  • 0
Elon Musk says he will step down as Twitter CEO — once he finds a replacement

Twitter owner Elon Musk, seen here on February 10, confirmed on December 20 that he will step down as the company's CEO.

 Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty Images/FILE

Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed Tuesday evening he will step down as the company's CEO, but only when he identifies a successor, directly addressing for the first time a Twitter poll he created this week in which millions of users voted for his ouster.

In a tweet, Musk said he would resign "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

He added that following his resignation as CEO, Musk would "run the software & servers teams" at Twitter, indicating he may continue to exercise significant influence on the company's decision-making.

The announcement comes after more than a day of silence about the poll following its outcome. On Monday, after more than 17 million users had voted — 57.5% of whom said Musk should resign — the billionaire executive addressed the results only indirectly. He suggested that future Twitter polls could be restricted to paid users of Twitter Blue, the company's subscription service.

Musk's poll asking users whether he should resign as CEO came after a massive backlash to Twitter's abrupt suspension of several journalists who cover him, as well as Twitter's decision to ban, and then un-ban, links to other social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon, a fast-growing Twitter rival that has octupled in size since October.

Musk's brief tenure as CEO has resulted in sweeping, occasionally erratic shifts at one of the world's most influential social media companies.

Under his leadership, Twitter has laid off the majority of its staff, alienated major advertisers, welcomed former President Donald Trump back to the platform after his suspension in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and released internal communications to journalists about Twitter's operations before Musk took ownership of the company.

Musk forced remaining employees to take a pledge to become "extremely hardcore" in their work, and stopped enforcing Twitter's policy against Covid-19 misinformation.

Over a matter of days, Twitter launched, and then was forced to un-launch, a paid verification feature that was instantly manipulated by satirical accounts impersonating verified major brands, athletes and other public figures on the platform.

Musk's penchant for making major product changes based on little more than informal Twitter polls has highlighted his ad hoc and improvisational management style. But that approach has attracted growing criticism from many Twitter users. Last week, Twitter suspended several journalists who had reported on Musk's permanent ban of an account that tracked his jet.

Growing criticism of Musk culminated in Sunday's poll that served as an effective, if unscientific, referendum on Musk's handling of the company since he closed his purchase of Twitter in late October.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you