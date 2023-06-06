 Skip to main content
Emergency appeal issued for blood donors

  • Updated
  • 0
Community Blood Drive June 6, 2023

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the first time since 2021, the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin issues an emergency alert highlighting an extreme need for donors.

Community members stepping up to meet the need at the La Crosse Gives Back drive at the Radisson Center downtown. They're making a small dent in the roughly 2,500 appointments needed statewide to meet the current demand.

Donor giving blood at community drive June 2023

A Versiti representative said school year drives make up about a quarter of their supply, so the end of the academic year coupled with people spending time outdoors amid the warm weather creates a perfect storm of need.

"The La Crosse community is wonderful when it comes to blood donation," Emalea Cogdill said. "It's just we need that consistent donation during the course of the year. Obviously an emergency appeal is very important. We need donors to step up right now, but we need donations before we get to this point."

Cogdill added that about 1 in 7 patients need a blood product when they enter the hospital.

Blood donated with Versiti stays within the state. Cogdill also said they are the sole supplier for local hospitals.

The community drive at the Radisson Center continues Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but if you'd prefer to make an appointment, you can do so by clicking here.

