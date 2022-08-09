Engel apologizes over communication regarding consolidation issue

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Schools Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel clarifies his earlier statements regarding consolidation of schools in the district.
Engel sent out a letter to district families on Tuesday which primarily discussed the upcoming November referendum and what would happen if it doesn't pass.
He began by apologizing for his earlier comments regarding consolidating the district's high schools into one school with Central possibly becoming the building for all new students. "Last week, my family message included anticipated future building consolidation options based on our financial projections if a new consolidated high school is not built. This included potentially consolidating into one existing high school in 5-10 years. This statement caused more significant concern in our community than I intended for which I apologize."
His letter went on to say that there were no perfect solutions but "also want to be realistic about our options in the future."
"Consolidation of high schools is not guaranteed or immediate if we do not build a new high school and may be up to a decade away. If the state commits to reasonable funding of schools and our financial situation changes, it may not be the necessity we project it to be right now. We also want to be open about our situation and let our community know about the alternatives so they aren’t surprised if a referendum does not pass. With declining enrollment and limited state funding for education, our options are limited if we want to keep small class sizes and provide the opportunities kids need to be prepared for the future," the letter said.
He finished the letter with, "Our goal is to always be sincere, transparent, and honest in our communication with our families and staff. We will do better to communicate our budgetary situation as well as the options we have to address our financial challenges."
The letter also reminded district parents and members of the upcoming information sessions and details on the November referendum.
