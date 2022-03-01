Erin Brockovich lecture kicks off drinking water symposium at Viterbo University

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Erin Brockovich, best known for the movie about her fight against a power company's pollution that was affecting people's drinking water, is coming to La Crosse next month to talk about that topic.
Brockovich is the first presenter at a symposium at Viterbo University entitled "What's in Our Drinking Water".
She's speaking at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24 at the Fine Arts Center Main Theater. Her lecture will also be streamed on the university's Facebook page.
Her presentation, "What's in Your Drinking Water", is part of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership's Spring Ethics Series.
The following day, the "What's in Our Drinking Water" Agnes W.H. Tan Science Symposium begins at the university.
Speakers include local, state, and national experts looking at ways to find solutions towards cleaner water.
Participants in the Friday, March 25 portion of the symposium are required to register at https://www.viterbo.edu/agnes-wh-tan-science-symposium.
Registration is not required for Brockovich’s lecture the evening of March 24.