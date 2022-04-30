Eugene Moran's WWII experience is shared with the book launch of Tailspin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- "Tailspin" by John Armbruster celebrated its launch Saturday with a gathering joined by the family of Eugene Moran in the Cargill Room at the Waterfront Restaurant and Tavern in La Crosse.
"Tailspin" dives into the life of Wisconsin native Eugene "Gene" Moran's experiences in and after World War II.
The author, and Social Studies teacher in Westby, John Armbruster spent a total of 11 years putting together Moran's story; of which three years were spent working directly with Moran before his passing in 2014.
Moran's family, including his nine children, knew very little of his time in the war. Gene waited nearly 70 years before sharing his story.
From falling four miles through the sky without a parachute to surviving and being a prisoner of war for eighteen months, Gene story was one that needed telling.
"Gene was in a death march at the end of the war. 600 miles, two months," Armbruster said. "1,000 guys died in that death march - as many as the Bataan Death March. Very few people know about that because it was in the same time as when the concentration camps were being discovered and it got lost in the headlines - it got lost to history."
Armbruster said that he's glad to have been able to document history as it may be one of the last firsthand accounts of the war.
He said along with documenting history, sharing Moran's story will give his family, and other soldiers' families, closure.
Moran's sister, JoAnn Moran attended the launch party and agreed with the sentiment saying that what he went through is something that many soldiers experienced.
She read an early transcript of the book and said it was historically correct and did her brother justice.
"I thought it was very well written," JoAnn said. "Especially the part that explains what happened at the time that they were over Bremen and the subsequent things that happened in the plane."
JoAnn said if her brother were seeing his story in print and celebrated he'd say "I was just one of many."
For more information visit Armbruster's website.