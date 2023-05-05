 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Friday was 13.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday morning and continue falling to 10.7 feet Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Events locally bring awareness to the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local events happening in La Crosse on Friday as part of a national day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. 

People gathered at the Three Rivers House on Main Street for the events, which have grown significantly from the Ho-Chunk Nation's first event last year. 

It included a 5K run-walk with participants wearing bright red shirts to help bring attention to a national tragedy. 

"The whole point of it is to raise awareness and to promote advocacy for these issues. And with the amount of folks we have out here today, I think we're doing just that...gaining awareness in La Crosse as well as the state and the country, said Casey Brown, the Executive Public Relations Officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation.  

A 2016 National Institute of Justice report said in part that 84 percent of American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime. 

More than half have experienced sexual violence.

The report also said that murder is the third-leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women. 

La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued a proclamation at the event making today Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Day. 

He cited a number statistics related to the issue including one from the National Crime Information Center which reported nearly 6,000 cases of missing American Indian and Alaskan Native women.  

"We need funding to put in more resources for this. For our tribal community and it's for the our greater community. This isn't just a tribal issue, this isn't just an issue on a reservation or tribal land. This is an issue that goes throughout the entire state," said Brown. 

