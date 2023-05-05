Events locally bring awareness to the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Local events happening in La Crosse on Friday as part of a national day of awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
People gathered at the Three Rivers House on Main Street for the events, which have grown significantly from the Ho-Chunk Nation's first event last year.
It included a 5K run-walk with participants wearing bright red shirts to help bring attention to a national tragedy.
"The whole point of it is to raise awareness and to promote advocacy for these issues. And with the amount of folks we have out here today, I think we're doing just that...gaining awareness in La Crosse as well as the state and the country, said Casey Brown, the Executive Public Relations Officer for the Ho-Chunk Nation.
A 2016 National Institute of Justice report said in part that 84 percent of American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced violence in their lifetime.
More than half have experienced sexual violence.
The report also said that murder is the third-leading cause of death among American Indian and Alaska Native women.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds issued a proclamation at the event making today Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Day.
He cited a number statistics related to the issue including one from the National Crime Information Center which reported nearly 6,000 cases of missing American Indian and Alaskan Native women.
"We need funding to put in more resources for this. For our tribal community and it's for the our greater community. This isn't just a tribal issue, this isn't just an issue on a reservation or tribal land. This is an issue that goes throughout the entire state," said Brown.