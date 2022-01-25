Evers commemorates $5.67 million rural broadband grant to Vernon Communications Co-op

WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers visited Westby on Tuesday to commemorate a significant grant for Vernon Communications to expand rural broadband access.
The State of Wisconsin used American Rescue Plan Act funds to provide nearly $100 million in grants to expand rural broadband access. 83 communities in Wisconsin received these grants.
In Westby, Evers visited Vernon Communications Co-op to commemorate and learn about the investment into the regional telecommunications provider.
Vernon Communications received $5.67 million, the second-largest grant, to expand "fiber to premise" internet infrastructure in Crawford County. The towns of Freeman, Utica, and Seneca, along with the villages of Mount Sterling and Lynxville are the primary beneficiaries of the investment.
The telecommunications company will expand service to 52 businesses and nearly 1,000 residences. Additionally, the expansion will involve 75 square miles near the listed communities and lay 250 miles of fiber lines.
With access soon to be provided, Evers emphasizes a need to also maintain affordable broadband access.
"We're going to continue seeking both Federal and State dollars to help around affordability. We have to, we just can't make it available to people that are wealthy. We have to make it- Hell, it's like the telephone, it's like electricity. This is a new necessity and we can't leave anybody behind," said Governor Evers.
Evers estimates 600,000 to 700,000 premises in Wisconsin still need broadband access. It is in his plan to continue fighting for further broadband expansion and hopes to include it in his next budget.