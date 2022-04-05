Everyone safe after smoking electrical box causes evacuation at elementary school in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A problem with an electrical box in the kitchen led to a brief evacuation at Lemonweir Elementary School in Tomah Tuesday morning.
The Tomah Fire Department was called at 10:15 a.m for smoke coming from the kitchen according to the school district's Facebook page. It said staff and students were quickly and safely evacuated.
Public Safety Director and Fire Chief Tim Adler said the school was evacuated before the department's arrival.
Once there, they were able to cut the power to the electrical box. School maintenance staff made immediate repairs according to Chief Adler.
When the scene was made safe, the students and staff were allowed back into the building to resume their day.
The district's post said the students did an excellent job of following the safety procedures during the emergency event.