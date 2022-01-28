Explore La Crosse unveils 2022 Visitors Guide

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new year means new opportunities to check out La Crosse and the surrounding communities.
Earlier in January, Explore La Crosse released their annual visitors guide for 2022. It features 57 recreation activities, 46 events, and 28 attractions for individuals looking for activities over the coming 12 months.
"We've hit on a few things with the guide this year that we haven't done in the past. We have the senses, so the see, taste, what there is to do type feel to it," said A.J. Frels, the Executive Director of Explore La Crosse.
Frels stated 90,000 copies have been printed.
The Visitors Guide is not just for visitors. It is also a resource for residents of La Crosse to have a collection of activities in the area.
"The Visitors Guide is actually used quite a bit by our residents as well. We always recommend people keep one at home, in case they have friends or family coming to the area," said Frels.
To see the complete guide, download a digital copy, or order a physical version, visit ExploreLaCrosse.com.