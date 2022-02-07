Extreme caution urged below Lock and Dam 8 by Genoa this week

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is asking people to use extreme caution below Lock and Dam 8 by Genoa this week.
The reason: Due to work on the lock, the Corps said a large amount of ice is being released. The potential open water and thin ice downriver poses significant safety concerns for anyone who may venture out onto the ice.
They strongly recommend that icefishermen don't go out below the lock chamber or below the dam due to the unknown and potential instability of the ice conditions. They also mentioned the possibility of becoming stranded due to the open water.
The ice release comes as maintenance work continues over the winter on the lock chamber. The contractor is backing its fleet out of the lock chamber, turn around downstream then park alongside the lower guide wall according to the Corps.