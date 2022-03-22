Fairchild man drowns in industrial accident in Jackson County

TOWN OF CURRAN, Wis. (WXOW) - A 44-year-old Fairchild man is killed in an industrial accident Tuesday morning east of Hixton.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call at 9:37 a.m. sent first responders and authorities to W15356 Garfield Road in the Town of Curran. It is the location of the Wisconsin Proppants Hixton Mine and Plant.
When they arrived, the sheriff's office said they found that the man was doing maintenance on a large pump in a pond when the pump rolled and pinned the man in approximately 11-12 feet of water.
Using heavy machinery, they were able to find and remove the man from the pond.
While lifesaving efforts were attempted, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Besides the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Taylor Fire and First Responders, Hixton First Responders, Black River Falls Fire and EMS, and the Fort McCoy Fire and Dive Team were also on scene as part of the rescue effort.